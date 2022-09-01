Career opportunities in the Ministry of Defence – Commercial Capability

What is the Defence Commercial Function?

As one of the biggest public procurement organisations in Europe, MOD manages some of the most complex and technologically advanced requirements in the world.

The Defence Commercial Function plays a vital role in supporting the MOD by contracting a diverse portfolio of requirements ranging in value and complexity and coordinating contract management activities.

What is the role of a commercial officer?

Commercial officers establish a wide range of contracts that deliver equipment and support for the Armed Forces using innovative purchasing strategies to secure the best value for money whilst safeguarding the department’s interests and minimising risk.

The officers source, purchase and manage goods, works and/or services, ranging from disaster relief to reconstruction, and from peacekeeping to humanitarian aid. They also provide commercial advice, deal with intellectual property rights matters, undertake stakeholder management activities and more.

Commercial Apprenticeships

An apprenticeship is a job that combines on-the-job training with an accompanying development programme, leading to an internationally recognised qualification.

The MOD is committed to supporting employees to gain work-related skills and nationally recognised qualifications through a variety of apprenticeships. Apprenticeships are vital for developing capability and increasing the productivity of our workforce, now and in the future, bringing immense value to our organisation.

The MOD currently offers a Commercial Apprenticeship in Procurement and Supply at Level 4, which is equivalent to the first year of a university degree. This apprenticeship provides apprentices with the technical knowledge, professional skills and practical experience expected of a high performing, commercial procurement professional.

Over 24 months, apprentices acquire knowledge through their studies towards the Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Level 4 Diploma, while receiving on-the-job experience in the workplace. Once completed, apprentices will be fully effective commercially skilled professionals.

The Defence Commercial Graduate Programme (DCGP)

The DCGP is usually recruited for annually and is a two year commercial development programme.

Graduates with a minimum 2:2 degree (or equivalent) in any subject are eligible to apply, however those with degrees in business management, law, politics, finance, science, engineering or defence-related disciplines may be particularly interested.

For further information, please see the Defence Commercial Graduate Programme brochure.

The Defence Commercial Outreach Programme

The Defence Commercial Outreach Programme draws talented individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds and perspectives into the Commercial Function, dispels myths about who can become a civil servant and breaks down barriers to make application processes visible and accessible to all.

Specifically, the outreach programme has developed two schools outreach workshops - ‘Demystifying the Civil Service’ aimed at students in years 7-10 and ‘First Steps into Defence’ aimed at school leavers, years 11 – sixth form (or equivalent). The workshops provide insight into the commercial profession within Defence, and how it sits across the wider organisations and Civil Service. They also discuss the types of roles and opportunities available, whilst demonstrating desirable behaviours and attributes and how MOD is committed to being an inclusive employer.

A team of volunteers from the MOD will deliver these presentations in different locations across the UK. If you know of an organisation/school/college/audience who would benefit from learning about the career opportunities available in the MOD, please contact us: DefComrcl-EDI@mod.gov.uk

The Defence Commercial Fast Stream Programme

The programme is one of the award-winning schemes offered by the Civil Service. The Fast Stream programme develops talented, high-potential people to become future Civil Service leaders.

Commercial fast streamers will have the opportunity to work across the Civil Service including Defence. The programme offers unlimited career potential to reach the very highest levels of the organisation. The Fast Stream has lots to offer, and for existing Civil Service employees, a degree is not compulsory to apply for the scheme. To find out more please visit https://www.faststream.gov.uk/.

If you’d like more information on future Defence Commercial Bulk Recruitment, Commercial Apprenticeships, the Commercial Graduate Programme or the Commercial Fast Stream please check Civil Service Jobs regularly for our current advertisements or email DefComrcl-Resourcing@mod.gov.uk.