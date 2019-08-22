Guidance

British Offset Office

The British Offset Office is part of the Saudi Armed Forces Projects team within the Ministry of Defence and manages the UK government’s obligations under the Saudi British Economic Offset Programme.

Ministry of Defence

What we do

The British Offset Office assists and supports UK and foreign companies in establishing new joint venture businesses with local firms in Saudi Arabia. We can help with finding a suitable local partner and provide access to the relevant licencing and regulatory authorities within the Saudi government. We also offer free investment bank advice in the early stages of a project and access to non-recourse equity loan financing.

Contact Us

For more information please contact us at:

Email: britishoffset@dgsap.mod.uk

Telephone: +44 (0)30 6770 2346

