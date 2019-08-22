What we do

The British Offset Office assists and supports UK and foreign companies in establishing new joint venture businesses with local firms in Saudi Arabia. We can help with finding a suitable local partner and provide access to the relevant licencing and regulatory authorities within the Saudi government. We also offer free investment bank advice in the early stages of a project and access to non-recourse equity loan financing.

For more information please contact us at:

Email: britishoffset@dgsap.mod.uk

Telephone: +44 (0)30 6770 2346