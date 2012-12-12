British Military Advisory Training Team (Czech Republic)

The British Military Advisory Training Team based in the Czech Republic ( BMATT(CZ) ) delivers an important part of an agreed security co-operation programme by promoting military co-operation and understanding, building trust and assisting with the development of professional and efficient armed forces under civil democratic control. BMATT(CZ) particularly seeks to assist by increasing the capabilities of partner countries to participate in multinational peace support operations ( PSO ).

BMATT(CZ) offers a range of bespoke training drawn from the following core business:

instructor training courses

design and evaluation of PSO training courses

training courses PSO training courses

training courses junior command and leadership training

live firing marksmanship training courses

BMATT(CZ)

This combined British and Czech team is located at Vyškov, within the Military Academy of the Czech armed forces, and has been in existence since 2000. BMATT(CZ) is very much a joint UK/Czech operation, composed of 18 UK and 5 Czech military personnel and with considerable training and administrative support provided by the Czech Army. BMATT(CZ) personnel are all high quality instructors with a wealth of operational experience from major theatres of conflict.

The team’s mission statement is:

To provide military training courses, training assistance and advice to partner countries, in order to further develop their professional armed forces and their capabilities to participate in regional stability and multinational peace support operations.

Training is delivered in 2 ways:

First, throughout the year at Vyškov, BMATT(CZ) conducts a series of instructor training and personal development courses. This is multinational training, conducted in English, with a typical instructor training course being 4 weeks in duration and consisting of 30 students from between 11 to 15 countries. Training for peace support operations ( PSO ) is a core theme, with courses to train instructors to teach practical PSO skills and to train staff in key planning procedures within a multinational HQ. Some 300+ officers, warrant officers ( WOs ), soldiers, marines and polices of all ranks are trained at Vyškov each year.

Second, each year BMATT(CZ) deploys small teams known as BMATT Deployed Teams ( BDT ), usually for 3 to 4 weeks, to selected countries to provide a range of training assistance and advice. Again, PSO is a core theme, with instructor training courses and assistance with the planning, conduct or mentoring of the delivery of operational pre-deployment training making up the majority of these tasks.

The combined impact of this training is to help partner countries to improve their indigenous training capabilities, especially in respect of PSO training. Currently, there are some 34 partner countries from Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Baltics and North Africa, who benefit from the training delivered by BMATT(CZ) .

All training is provided free of costs, less a small food and accommodation charge for students from NATO countries attending Vyškov courses.

BMATT(CZ) Vyškov based courses

Student information regarding Vyškov based courses:

The following courses are conducted and based at the Military Academy in Vyškov:

senior officer briefing

junior commander leadership course

instructor training course

multinational peace support operations course

analysis, design and evaluation of peace support operations training course

operational shooting course

Senior officer briefing ( SOB )

The aim of the SOB is to brief senior military delegations from individual partner countries on the multinational training courses conducted at Vyškov and on the range of bilateral assistance and advice that BMATT(CZ) provides via its BMATT(CZ) Deployed Teams, in order to further develop BMATT(CZ) engagement with each partner country.

Number per year: 5 to 8 briefings per year

Duration: 1.5 days

Maximum course loading: 8 personnel accompanied by the UK DA

The SOB can be delivered in the host partner country if required.

Junior commanders leadership course ( JCLC )

The aim is to develop the command and leadership skills of Junior Commanders.

Suitable for: OF1 , OR4 , OR5 , OR6

Number per year: 2 courses per year

Duration: 4 weeks

Maximum course loading: 30 students per course

Instructor training course ( ITC )

The aim is to provide instructors with the necessary techniques to train conscripts contracted soldiers and professional soldiers in conventional military skills.

Suitable for: OF1 , OR4 , OR5 , OR6

Number per year: 2 courses per year

Duration: 4 weeks

Maximum course loading: 30 students per course

Multinational peace support operations ( MPSO )

The aim is to train officers and OR5 , OR6 and OR7 to plan, conduct and supervise PSO training.

Suitable for: OF3 , OR5 , OR6 , OR7 , OR8 , OR9

Number per year: 2 courses per year

Duration: 4 weeks

Maximum course loading: 30 students per course

Design and evaluation peace support operations training course ( D&E PSO TC )

The aim is to teach the Defence Systems Approach to Training ( DSAT ) utilising peace support operations. Use of DSAT ensures that the training received by the soldier or officer is as close as possible to the operational performance.

Suitable for: Officers and WOs involved in course design and evaluation

Number per year: 2 courses per year

Duration: 2 weeks

Maximum course loading: 30 students

Operational shooting course ( OSC )

The aim is to teach an officer or WO the necessary techniques and knowledge to ensure that a unit is trained to a standard where it has the ability to shoot effectively on operations. The course will equip officers and WOs with the knowledge to develop effective and imaginative training with an emphasis on operational shooting.

Suitable for: OF1 , OF2 , OF3 , OF8 , OF9 . OR5 , OR6 and OR7 may be accepted.

Number per year: 1 course per year

Duration: 4 weeks

Maximum course loading: 24 students per course

Vyškov based courses for June 2017 to December 2018 are as follows:

Number From To Duration (weeks) Code Title Places 1 12 June 2017 7 July 2017 4 JCLC 1702 Junior commanders’ leadership course 30 2 2 July 2017 28 July 2017 4 OSC 1701 Operational shooting course 24 3 4 September 2017 6 October 2017 5 MPSO ITC 1702 Multinational peace support operations instructor training course 30 4 16 October 2017 17 November 2017 5 MPSO ITC 1703 Multinational peace support operations instructor training course 5 20 November 2017 01 December 2017 2 D&E PSO TC 1701 Design and evaluation of peace support operations training course 30 6 8 January 2018 2 February 2018 4 ITC 1801 Instructor training course 30 7 19 February 2018 16 March 2018 4 MPSO 1801 Multinational peace support operations course 30 8 16 April 2018 11 May 2018 4 JCLC 1801 Junior command and leadership course 30 9 28 May 2018 22 June 2018 4 MPSO 1802 Multinational peace support operations course 30 10 2 July 2017 27 July 2018 4 OSC 1801 Operational shooting course 24 11 3 September 2018 28 September 2018 4 JCLC 1802 Junior command and leadership course 30 12 15 October 2018 9 November 2018 4 ITC 1802 Instructor training course 30 13 26 November 2018 7 December 2018 2 D&E PSO TC 1801 Design and evaluation of peace support operations training course 30

The BMATT courses handbook and bidding pro forma are available here:

BMATT Deployed Teams ( BDTs )

BMATT Deployed Teams ( BDTs ) tasks are a key part of the unit’s mandate and some 60% of our time and manpower resources are dedicated to this vital outreach work. The reason is straightforward, the UK’s armed forces and, increasingly, our Czech counterparts, have a wealth of experience to offer countries currently engaged in the transition from conscript based to truly professional, democratically accountable armies.

The British experience is considerable, spanning many decades of expeditionary operations and more recently on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Czech Republic’s recent experience of reshaping its forces to meet the needs of its responsibilities in the 21st century, combined with lessons learned in deploying alongside its allies, provides another perspective with many valuable lessons for other partner countries at whatever stage has been reached in the evolution of their respective military capabilities.

A typical BDT comprises an officer or WO as team leader and 2 to 5 OR5 , OR6 or OR7 as instructors. All will have recent operational experience or have come from employment in key training posts. Wherever possible, this team is reinforced with BMATT(CZ) trained instructors serving with the host nation and normally the target audience will be potential instructors. Ideally the host nation instructors will have attended a BMATT(CZ) course at Vyškov although frequently this requirement is met by their having been trained on an earlier BDT . ‘Train the trainer’ is the key to an effective cascade of best practice and that is what BMATT(CZ) instructors strive to achieve.

Recent BDTs conducted in the last 12 months have been:

Country Course Romania 2 x ITC , JCLC Slovenia ITC Kosovo MPSO ITC Serbian police D&E PSO TC Serbia ITC Morocco ITC x2 Georgia JCLC , ITC Ukraine JCLC , ITC x 2 Czech Republic PDT Montenegro ITC

Future BDT deployments are planned to:

Moldova

Slovenia

Kosovo

Uzbekistan

Belarus

Albania

Kazakhstan

Croatia

Ukraine

Armenia

BMATT (CZ) assignment

UK and Czech military personnel interested in serving with BMATT(CZ) should contact the Chief of Staff:

Chief of Staff

BMATT(CZ)

VÚ 1970

Víta Nejedlého

Vyškov 682 01

Czech Republic



Telephone: +420 973 451902

Fax: +420 973 451900

Email: cos@bmattcee.moduk.cz