War Pensions Scheme statistics: 2018
Statistics on the recipients of war pensions, new claims, awards and appeals made under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS).
Summary statistics on claims, awards and recipients of pensions, allowances or other payments under the War Pension Scheme (WPS) where disablement or death occurred as a result of service prior to 6 April 2005.
For the first time this statistical bulletin provides information on recipients of the mesothelioma lump sum payment paid out under the WPS. This has been included following a policy change resulting in increased interest in this information, both internally and externally to the MOD.
Published 28 June 2018