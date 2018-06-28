National Statistics

War Pensions Scheme statistics: 2018

Statistics on the recipients of war pensions, new claims, awards and appeals made under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS).

Published 28 June 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Summary statistics on claims, awards and recipients of pensions, allowances or other payments under the War Pension Scheme (WPS) where disablement or death occurred as a result of service prior to 6 April 2005.

For the first time this statistical bulletin provides information on recipients of the mesothelioma lump sum payment paid out under the WPS. This has been included following a policy change resulting in increased interest in this information, both internally and externally to the MOD.

Published 28 June 2018

Related content