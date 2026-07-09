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Official Statistics

UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2025/26

Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2025/26.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
9 July 2026

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UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2025/26

PDF, 4.5 MB, 42 pages

UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2025/26

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 142 KB

UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2025/26

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Details

This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, Royal Navy/Royal Marines, British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.

Updates to this page

Published 9 July 2026

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