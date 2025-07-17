UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2024/25
Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2024/25.
This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, Royal Navy/Royal Marines, British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.