UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2023/24

Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2023/24.

Ministry of Defence
18 July 2024

This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, Royal Navy/Royal Marines, British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.

Published 18 July 2024

