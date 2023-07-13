Official Statistics

UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2022/23

Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2022/23.

Ministry of Defence
13 July 2023

UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2022/23

UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2022/23

UK service personnel medical discharges financial year 2022/23

Details

This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, Royal Navy/Royal Marines, British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.

Published 13 July 2023

