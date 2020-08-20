UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2019/20
Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2019/20.
This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, naval service (includes Royal Navy and Royal Marines), British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.
Published 20 August 2020