UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2019/20

Annual statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel for financial year 2019/20.

Published 20 August 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

PDF, 1.68MB, 37 pages

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.18MB

ODS, 1.02MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This report provides statistical information on medical discharges among UK regular service personnel. Each of the 3 services are presented separately, naval service (includes Royal Navy and Royal Marines), British Army and RAF, and information has been provided on key socio-demographic factors, rank and training status and the principal medical cause leading to discharge.

