UK Innovation Survey 2017: Northern Ireland Results
Results from the Northern Ireland (NI) element of the UK Innovation Survey (UKIS) 2017, covering the three-year period from 2014 to 2016.
This report presents results from the Northern Ireland element of the UK Innovation Survey (UKIS) 2017. This is the tenth such survey, and covers the three-year period from 2014 to 2016. The UK Innovation Survey is part of a wider European Community Innovation Survey, providing a wide range of information related to innovation activity among enterprises. This includes information on the extent of innovation activity, the impact of innovation on businesses and the barriers to innovation.