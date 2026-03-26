Accredited official statistics

UK armed forces suicides: 2025

Annual statistics on suicide and open verdict deaths among the UK regular armed forces.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 March 2026

Documents

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2025

PDF, 2.95 MB, 20 pages

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2025 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 614 KB

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2025 data tables

ODS, 238 KB

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Details

This annual Statistical Notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the 20-year period 2006-2025. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2025. The notice provides numbers and rates for the latest 20-year period, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.

Updates to this page

Published 26 March 2026

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