UK armed forces suicides: 2024
Annual statistics on suicide and open verdict deaths among the UK regular armed forces.
This annual Statistical Notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the 20-year period 2005-2024. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2024. The notice provides numbers and rates for the latest 20-year period, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.