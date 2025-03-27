Accredited official statistics

UK armed forces suicides: 2024

Annual statistics on suicide and open verdict deaths among the UK regular armed forces.

Ministry of Defence
27 March 2025

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2024

PDF, 995 KB, 21 pages

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2024 data tables

ODS, 191 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2024 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 291 KB

This annual Statistical Notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the 20-year period 2005-2024. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2024. The notice provides numbers and rates for the latest 20-year period, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.

Published 27 March 2025

