UK armed forces suicides: 2023

Annual statistics on suicides among the UK regular armed forces.

Ministry of Defence
4 April 2024

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2023

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2023 data tables

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2023 data tables

This annual Statistical Notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the 20-year period 2004-2023. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2023. The notice provides numbers and rates for the latest 20-year period, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.

