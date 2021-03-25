UK armed forces suicides: 2020
Annual statistics on suicides among the UK regular armed forces.
This annual statistical notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the period 1984 to 2020. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2020. The notice provides numbers and rates for the period 1984 to 2020, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.