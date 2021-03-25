National Statistics

UK armed forces suicides: 2020

Annual statistics on suicides among the UK regular armed forces.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 March 2021

Documents

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2020

PDF, 409KB, 20 pages

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2020 ODS tables

ODS, 389KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces suicides: 1984 to 2020 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.74MB

Details

This annual statistical notice provides summary information on suicides that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the period 1984 to 2020. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2020. The notice provides numbers and rates for the period 1984 to 2020, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.

