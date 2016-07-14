  1. Home

Official Statistics

UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway financial year 2016/17

Ministry of Defence
UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway statistics
14 July 2016
27 July 2017, see all updates

This is a bi-annual publication providing statistical information on the numbers of wounded, injured and sick UK armed forces personnel receiving recovery support from the Defence Recovery Capability (DRC).

Documents

UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 April 2017

PDF, 811KB

UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 April 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 162KB

Background quality report: UK armed forces recovery capability; wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 April 2017

PDF, 71.4KB, 10 pages

UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 October 2016

PDF, 798KB

UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 October 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 194KB

Background quality report: UK armed forces recovery capability; wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway 1 October 2010 to 1 October 2016

PDF, 71.3KB

Details

Summary statistics are also presented on flows into and out of recovery, the outcomes on leaving recovery and the numbers attending recovery courses. Statistics are presented separately for each of the 3 services due to the differing recovery eligibility criteria.

