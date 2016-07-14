Official Statistics
UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway financial year 2016/17
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway statistics
- Published:
- 14 July 2016
- Last updated:
- 27 July 2017, see all updates
This is a bi-annual publication providing statistical information on the numbers of wounded, injured and sick UK armed forces personnel receiving recovery support from the Defence Recovery Capability (DRC).
Documents
Details
Summary statistics are also presented on flows into and out of recovery, the outcomes on leaving recovery and the numbers attending recovery courses. Statistics are presented separately for each of the 3 services due to the differing recovery eligibility criteria.
Document information
Published: 14 July 2016
Updated: 27 July 2017
- Added 1 October 2010 to 1 April 2017.
- Added 1 October 2010 to 1 October 2016
- First published.