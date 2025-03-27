Official Statistics

UK Armed Forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2025

This report provides information on deaths for each medal earning operation since World War 2 for UK armed forces personnel on a tri-service basis and include both regular and reservist personnel.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 March 2025

Documents

UK armed forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2025

PDF, 611 KB, 17 pages

UK armed forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2025 data tables

ODS, 695 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2025 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 734 KB

Details

This Official Statistic provides summary information on the number of in-service deaths among UK armed forces personnel which occurred as a result of a British, United Nations (UN) or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) medal earning operation since World War II. This report is updated annually at the end of March and six weeks after the end of each medal earning operation.

