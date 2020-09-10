National Statistics

UK armed forces equipment and formations 2020

Annual statistics on vessels, land equipment and aircraft of the armed forces, and military formations.

This publication provides annual statistics at 1 April each year on the UK armed forces vessels, land equipment and aircraft, and military formations. Also provided are statistics (at 31 December) on the numbers of militarily useful, British registered vessels. Statistics on equipment and formations were previously published in ‘Formations, vessels and aircraft’.

