UK armed forces Deaths in Service: 2025
Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.
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This annual Accredited Official Statistical Notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2025 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten-year period 2016-2025. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2025. The information presented has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 23 February 2026.