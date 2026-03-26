Accredited official statistics

UK armed forces Deaths in Service: 2025

Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 March 2026

Documents

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2025

PDF, 964 KB, 29 pages

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2025 tables and figures

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 321 KB

ODS Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2025 tables and figures

ODS, 262 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This annual Accredited Official Statistical Notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2025 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten-year period 2016-2025. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2025. The information presented has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 23 February 2026.

Updates to this page

Published 26 March 2026

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