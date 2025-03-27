Accredited official statistics

UK Armed Forces Deaths in Service: 2024

Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.

Ministry of Defence
27 March 2025

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2024

ODS Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2024 tables and figures

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2024 tables and figures

Details

This annual Accredited Official Statistical Notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2024 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten-year period 2015-2024. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2024. The information presented has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 21 February 2025.

