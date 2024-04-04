UK Armed Forces Deaths in Service: 2023
Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.
Documents
Details
This annual national statistical notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2023 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten-year period, 2014-2023. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2023. The information presented has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 23 February 2024.