UK Armed Forces Deaths in Service: 2023

Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.

Ministry of Defence
4 April 2024

Details

This annual national statistical notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2023 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten-year period, 2014-2023. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2023. The information presented has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 23 February 2024.

