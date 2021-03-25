National Statistics

UK armed forces deaths in service: 2020

Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 March 2021

Documents

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2020

PDF, 2.85MB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ODS Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2020 tables and figures

ODS, 1.33MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deaths in the UK regular armed forces: 2020 tables and figures

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 20.1MB

Details

This annual national statistical notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2020 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten year period, 2009 to 2020. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2020. The information shown has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 1 February 2021.

