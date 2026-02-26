Accredited official statistics

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2025

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 February 2026

Documents

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2025

HTML

ODS UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2025

ODS, 7.06 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2025

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.3 MB

Details

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

Updates to this page

Published 26 February 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content