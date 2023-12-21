National statistics

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2023

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 December 2023

Documents

UK Armed Forces Biannual Diversity Statistics: October 2023

HTML

ODS UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2023

ODS, 1.76 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2023

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.74 MB

Details

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

Published 21 December 2023

Related content