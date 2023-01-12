National statistics

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2022

Ministry of Defence
12 January 2023

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 1 October 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.96 MB

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

Published 12 January 2023

