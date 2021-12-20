National statistics

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: October 2021

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 December 2021

Documents

Details

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

