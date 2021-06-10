National Statistics

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 2021

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Ministry of Defence
10 June 2021

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 1 April 2021

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 1 April 2021

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 1 April 2021

UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 1 April 2021

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

