UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: 2020

This is a biannual publication containing statistics on diversity declaration and representation of protected characteristics for military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Published 25 June 2020
Ministry of Defence

HTML

PDF, 730KB, 15 pages

ODS, 845KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 961KB

Diversity statistics replaces a number of previous MOD tri-service publications including the Diversity Dashboard (Military), Annual and Quarterly Personnel Reports, Service Personnel Bulletin 2.01, Annual maternity report and the UK Reserve Forces and Cadets report, which can now be found in this publication.

