Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2022

Tri-service results from the 2022 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).

Ministry of Defence
7 July 2022

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2022: main report

PDF, 2.94 MB, 28 pages

Annex A to RESCAS 2022 main report: tri-service questionnaire items

PDF, 374 KB, 8 pages

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2022: reference tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.62 MB

ODS Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2022: reference tables

ODS, 1.13 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2022: background quality report

PDF, 563 KB, 8 pages

Tri-service results from the 2022 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS) including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

