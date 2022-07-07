Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2022
Tri-service results from the 2022 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).
Documents
Details
Tri-service results from the 2022 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS) including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
Published 7 July 2022