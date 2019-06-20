Official Statistics
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2019
Tri-service results from the 2019 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).
Tri-service results from the 2019 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS) including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
Published 20 June 2019