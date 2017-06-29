  1. Home

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2017

Tri-service results from the 2017 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).

Details

Tri-service results from the 2017 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS) including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

