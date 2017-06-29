Official Statistics
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: index
- 29 June 2017
Tri-service results from the 2017 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2017: main report
PDF, 1.07MB, 45 pages
Annex A to RESCAS 2017 main report: tri-service questionnaire items
PDF, 44.4KB, 7 pages
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2017: reference tables
PDF, 1.66MB, 248 pages
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2017: reference tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 960KB
Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2017: background quality report
PDF, 62.6KB, 9 pages
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
