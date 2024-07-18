Official Statistics

Tri-Service Families Continuous Attitude Survey: Summaries

Summaries of the Tri-Service Families Continuous Attitude Survey (FAMCAS).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
18 July 2024

Documents

Tri-Service Families Continuous Attitude Survey: 2024 Summary

HTML

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

Updates to this page

Published 18 July 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content