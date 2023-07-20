Tri- service families continuous attitude survey: 2023
Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.
It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.