Tri- service families continuous attitude survey: 2023

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 July 2023

Documents

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 main report

PDF, 2.88 MB, 41 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 Annex A - questionnaires

PDF, 3.44 MB, 238 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 Annex B - reference tables by service

ODS, 3.66 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 Annex B - reference tables by service

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.46 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 Annex C - reference tables by location

ODS, 4.07 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023 Annex C - reference tables by location

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.44 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2023: background quality report

PDF, 288 KB, 7 pages

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

