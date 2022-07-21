Official Statistics

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2022

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 July 2022

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 main report (PDF)

PDF, 2.6 MB, 36 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 annex A: questionnaires (PDF)

PDF, 5.6 MB, 131 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 annex B: reference tables by service (ODS)

ODS, 3.58 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 annex B: reference tables by service (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.5 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 annex C: reference tables by location (ODS)

ODS, 3.6 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022 annex C: reference tables by location (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.74 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2022: background quality report (PDF)

PDF, 190 KB, 7 pages

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

