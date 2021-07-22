Official Statistics

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2021

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

Ministry of Defence
22 July 2021

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2021: main report

PDF, 2.96MB, 36 pages

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2021 annex A: service questionnaire

PDF, 6.55MB, 130 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2021 annex B: tables by service

ODS, 3.25MB

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.78MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2021 annex C: tables by location

ODS, 3.28MB

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.16MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2021: background quality report

PDF, 316KB, 6 pages

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

