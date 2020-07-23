Official Statistics

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2020

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

Published 23 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020: main report

PDF, 3.34MB, 43 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020 annex A: service questionnaire

PDF, 1.52MB, 23 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020 annex B: tables by service

PDF, 5.15MB, 341 pages

Excel Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2019 annex B: tables by service

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.55MB

ODS Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020 annex B: tables by service

ODS, 2.56MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020 annex C: tables by location

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.73MB

ODS Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020 annex C: tables by location

ODS, 2.65MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2020: background quality report

PDF, 402KB, 6 pages

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

Published 23 July 2020

Related content