Official Statistics
Traveller caravan count: January 2019
Data from the count of Traveller caravans in England which took place in January 2019.
Documents
Details
Data from the count of Traveller caravans in England which took place on or around 17 January 2019. The twice-yearly count takes place in January and July, recording the number of caravans on both authorised and unauthorised sites across England.
Since 2011, each January count has included a count of caravans occupied by travelling showpeople in each local authority in England. Figures for January 2019 are therefore included in this release.
Published 6 June 2019