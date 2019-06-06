Official Statistics

Traveller caravan count: January 2019

Data from the count of Traveller caravans in England which took place in January 2019.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Applies to:
England

Documents

Count of Traveller caravans, January 2019 England

Ref: ISBN 978-1-4098-5471-5 PDF, 1.14MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Count of Traveller caravans: live tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 589KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Data from the count of Traveller caravans in England which took place on or around 17 January 2019. The twice-yearly count takes place in January and July, recording the number of caravans on both authorised and unauthorised sites across England.

Since 2011, each January count has included a count of caravans occupied by travelling showpeople in each local authority in England. Figures for January 2019 are therefore included in this release.

Published 6 June 2019

