Traveller caravan count: January 2019

Data from the count of Traveller caravans in England which took place on or around 17 January 2019. The twice-yearly count takes place in January and July, recording the number of caravans on both authorised and unauthorised sites across England.

Since 2011, each January count has included a count of caravans occupied by travelling showpeople in each local authority in England. Figures for January 2019 are therefore included in this release.