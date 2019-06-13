Travel time measures for the Strategic Road Network and local 'A' roads: April 2018 to March 2019

On the Strategic Road Network (SRN) up to March 2019, the average delay is estimated to be 9.4 seconds per vehicle per mile compared to speed limits, a 2.3% increase compared to the year up to March 2018.

The average speed is estimated to be 59.0 mph, 0.4% down on the year ending March 2018.

In the year to March 2019, 67.4% of additional time was needed compared to speed limits, on average, on individual road sections of the SRN to ensure on time arrival. This is down 1.1 percentage points compared to the year ending March 2018, so on average a slightly lower proportion of additional time is required.

Please note a break in the statistical time series for local ‘A’ roads travel times has been highlighted and therefore comparisons over time are not possible. The methodology note on this page explains the cause and impact of this break.

On local ‘A’ roads up to March 2019:

average delay is estimated to be 43.1 seconds per vehicle per mile compared to free flow.

average speed is estimated to be 25.3 mph.

Please note that figures for the SRN and local ‘A’ roads are not directly comparable.