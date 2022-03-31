Official Statistics

Training and exercise deaths in the UK Armed Forces: 2022

This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
31 March 2022
Last updated
29 September 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2022

PDF, 522 KB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2022 data tables

ODS, 330 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2022 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 396 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2022

PDF, 460 KB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2022 data tables

ODS, 189 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2022 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 254 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This Official Statistic provides summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists which occurred whilst on training or exercise from 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2022.

Published 31 March 2022
Last updated 29 September 2022 + show all updates

  1. Added Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2022.

  2. First published.

Related content