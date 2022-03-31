Training and exercise deaths in the UK Armed Forces: 2022
This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.
Documents
Details
This Official Statistic provides summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists which occurred whilst on training or exercise from 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2022.
Last updated 29 September 2022 + show all updates
-
Added Training and Exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2022.
-
First published.