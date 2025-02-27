Official Statistics

The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2023/2024

Statistics on military low flying activity conducted in the UK Low Flying System from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 February 2025

Documents

The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2023/2024

HTML

The pattern of military low flying across the UK 2023/2024 (tables)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.23 MB

ODS The pattern of military low flying across the UK 2023/2024 (tables)

ODS, 1.32 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The pattern of military low flying across the United Kingdom background quality report

HTML

Details

This is the eighth annual publication of official statistics detailing the spread of military low flying across the UK from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. Tables show fixed wing and rotary wing routine and operational military low flying for each day and night low flying area in the UK, together with the number of complaints received by low flying area in total and per flying hour.

Charts are included that show the hours flown, day and night, ranked by low flying area. Maps are included that identify the location of each day and night low flying area.

Updates to this page

Published 27 February 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content