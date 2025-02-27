The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2023/2024
Statistics on military low flying activity conducted in the UK Low Flying System from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
Documents
Details
This is the eighth annual publication of official statistics detailing the spread of military low flying across the UK from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. Tables show fixed wing and rotary wing routine and operational military low flying for each day and night low flying area in the UK, together with the number of complaints received by low flying area in total and per flying hour.
Charts are included that show the hours flown, day and night, ranked by low flying area. Maps are included that identify the location of each day and night low flying area.