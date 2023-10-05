Official Statistics

The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2021/2022

Statistics on military low flying activity conducted in the UK Low Flying System from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
5 October 2023

Documents

The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2021/2022

HTML

The pattern of military low flying across the UK 2021/2022 (tables)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.24 MB

The pattern of military low flying across the United Kingdom background quality report

HTML

Details

This is the sixth annual publication of official statistics detailing the spread of military low flying across the UK from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. Tables show fixed wing and rotary wing routine and operational military low flying for each day and night low flying area in the UK, together with the number of complaints received by low flying area in total and per flying hour.

Charts are included that show the hours flown, day and night, ranked by low flying area. Maps are included that identify the location of each day and night low flying area.

Published 5 October 2023

Related content