The pattern of military low flying across the UK: 2020/2021

Statistics on military low flying activity conducted in the UK Low Flying System from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
14 July 2022

The pattern of military low flying across the United Kingdom 2020/2021

ODS The pattern of military low flying across the UK 2020/2021 (tables)

The pattern of military low flying across the UK 2020/2021 (tables)

The pattern of military low flying across the United Kingdom background quality report

Details

This is the fifth annual publication of official statistics detailing the spread of military low flying across the UK from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021. Tables show fixed wing and rotary wing routine and operational military low flying for each day and night low flying area in the UK, together with the number of complaints received by low flying area in total and per flying hour.

Charts are included that show the hours flown, day and night, ranked by low flying area. Maps are included that identify the location of each day and night low flying area.

