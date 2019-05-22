Official Statistics

Tax-Free Childcare Statistics, March 2019

These statistics provide information about families using Tax-Free Childcare.

Published 22 May 2019
Tax-Free Childcare Statistics Commentary March 2019

Tax-Free Childcare Statistics Tables March 2019

Tax-Free Childcare Statistics provides information on the numbers of families and children with open and used Tax-Free Childcare accounts and the amount of government top-up they have received. The statistics also include open and used accounts:

  • for families with a self-employed parent
  • for disabled children
  • by UK regions
  • by child age

This is a quarterly publication of this data.

