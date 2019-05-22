Official Statistics
Tax-Free Childcare Statistics, March 2019
These statistics provide information about families using Tax-Free Childcare.
Documents
Details
Tax-Free Childcare Statistics provides information on the numbers of families and children with open and used Tax-Free Childcare accounts and the amount of government top-up they have received. The statistics also include open and used accounts:
- for families with a self-employed parent
- for disabled children
- by UK regions
- by child age
This is a quarterly publication of this data.
Published 22 May 2019