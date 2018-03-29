Sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2017

This is the third release of statistics on all offences contrary to the sexual offences Act 2003 and historic sexual offences that were dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.

These statistics include all cases reported to the Service Police, referred to the Director of Service Prosecutions (DSP) and heard at Court Martial between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2017, with comparisons made against statistics for the 2015 and 2016 calendar years published on 21st July 2016 and 30th March 2017 respectively.