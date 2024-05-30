National statistics

Service Family Accommodation Bulletin: 2024

Annual statistics on Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK for 2010 to 2024.

Ministry of Defence
30 May 2024

Service Family Accommodation Statistics: 2010 to 2024

Service Family Accommodation Statistics - Reference Tables: 2010 to 2024

Service Family Accommodation Statistics: Background Quality Report 2024

This is an annual publication which provides figures on the number of service family accommodation properties in the UK, the condition of those properties, and the number of vacant properties. Accompanying this publication, there is an OpenDocument Spreadsheet which includes the full set of data which underlies the figures and charts discussed in this report.

