National statistics

Service Family Accommodation Bulletin: 2022

Annual statistics on Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK for 2010 to 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 May 2022

Documents

Service Family Accommodation Statistics: 2010 to 2022

HTML

Service Family Accommodation Statistics- Reference Tables: 2010 to 2022

ODS, 12.4 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Service Family Accommodation Statistics: Background Quality Report 2022

HTML

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on the number of service family accommodation properties in the UK, the condition of those properties, and the number of vacant properties. Accompanying this publication, there is an OpenDocument Spreadsheet which includes the full set of data which underlies the figures and charts discussed in this report.

Published 26 May 2022

