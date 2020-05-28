National Statistics

Service family accommodation bulletin: 2020

Annual statistics on Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK for 2010 to 2020.

Published 28 May 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Service family accommodation statistics: 2010 to 2020

PDF, 503KB, 13 pages

ODS Service family accommodation statistics: 2010 to 2020

ODS, 14.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Service Family Accommodation Statistics: Background Quality Report 2020

PDF, 94KB, 4 pages

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on the number of service family accommodation properties in the UK, the condition of those properties, and the number of vacant properties. Accompanying this publication, there is an open document spreadsheet which includes the full set of data which underlies the figures and charts discussed in this report.

Published 28 May 2020

Related content