National Statistics
Service family accommodation bulletin: 2018
Annual statistics on Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK for 2009 to 2018.
Documents
Details
This is an annual publication which provides figures on the number of service family accommodation properties in the UK, the condition of those properties, and the number of vacant properties. Accompanying this publication, there is an excel document which includes the full set of data which underlies the figures and charts discussed in this report.
Published 7 June 2018