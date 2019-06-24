Official Statistics
Research output: Faster indicators of UK economic activity: May 2019
The Faster indicators of UK economic activity project is an innovative response to the demand for faster insight into the state of the UK economy, for policy makers to make informed, timely decisions on matters, which affect the whole of the UK. It is important to note that we are not attempting to forecast or predict gross domestic product (GDP) or other headline economic statistics here, and the indicators should not be used in this way.
Published 24 June 2019