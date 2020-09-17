Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2019/20

The recruit trainee survey (RTS) annual reports provide summary statistics on the perceptions of training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment of Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits and trainees.

The RTS was established following an appraisal of initial training by the Defence Operational Capability (DOC) in 2002. These reports were previously published as non-official statistics on GOV.UK.

Accessibility

The regulation known as the Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) (No. 2) Accessibility Regulations 2018 comes into force on 23 September 2020. The regulations state that by 23 September 2020, all content on GOV.UK, needs to be made more accessible by making it ‘perceivable, operable, understandable and robust’. As a result of this change, this is the last publication of the Recruit Trainee Survey Official Statistic/Officer Cadet Survey Official Statistic in the current format.

The format of the next iteration of this Official Statistics publication will be adapted to meet the new requirements. This format will not change the scope of the publication; the level of information published will remain the same. The new publication format will consist of data tables in an open document format providing detailed findings at the individual question level and a short, fully-accessible PDF report will highlight areas of interest in the findings.

An indication of what the new format will look like can be seen with Recruit Trainee Survey accessible executive summary (sample) and Recruit Trainee Survey: Phase 1 Sample 2019/2020.