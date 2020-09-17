Official Statistics

Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2019/20

A tri-service attitude survey on training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment.

Published 17 September 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Recruit trainee survey: 2019/20

PDF, 2.79MB, 286 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Recruit trainee survey cover note: 2019/20

PDF, 84.1KB, 3 pages

Background Quality Report for the Recruit Trainee Survey 2019/2020

PDF, 136KB, 7 pages

Recruit Trainee Survey accessible executive summary (sample)

PDF, 808KB, 22 pages

Recruit Trainee Survey: Phase 1 Sample 2019/2020

ODS, 131KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The recruit trainee survey (RTS) annual reports provide summary statistics on the perceptions of training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment of Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits and trainees.

The RTS was established following an appraisal of initial training by the Defence Operational Capability (DOC) in 2002. These reports were previously published as non-official statistics on GOV.UK.

Accessibility

The regulation known as the Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) (No. 2) Accessibility Regulations 2018 comes into force on 23 September 2020. The regulations state that by 23 September 2020, all content on GOV.UK, needs to be made more accessible by making it ‘perceivable, operable, understandable and robust’. As a result of this change, this is the last publication of the Recruit Trainee Survey Official Statistic/Officer Cadet Survey Official Statistic in the current format.

The format of the next iteration of this Official Statistics publication will be adapted to meet the new requirements. This format will not change the scope of the publication; the level of information published will remain the same. The new publication format will consist of data tables in an open document format providing detailed findings at the individual question level and a short, fully-accessible PDF report will highlight areas of interest in the findings.

An indication of what the new format will look like can be seen with Recruit Trainee Survey accessible executive summary (sample) and Recruit Trainee Survey: Phase 1 Sample 2019/2020.

If users have concerns or questions about this, please contact People-TESRR-Compliance@mod.gov.uk by 06 November 2020.

Published 17 September 2020

Related content