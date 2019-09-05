Official Statistics

Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2018/19

A tri-service attitude survey on training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment.

Published 5 September 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

The recruit trainee survey (RTS) annual reports provide summary statistics on the perceptions of training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment of Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits and trainees.

The RTS was established following an appraisal of initial training by the Defence Operational Capability (DOC) in 2002. These reports were previously published as non-official statistics on GOV.UK.

Published 5 September 2019

Related content